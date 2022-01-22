Virginia Beach kids find the fun in rare winter snowfall

Snowball fights, snowmen, snow angels and sledding -- when there’s snow, there’s opportunity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Before the snow fell, nine-year-old Gabereal Carrasquillo had a dream.

“Like one foot or something, two feet of snow,” he said. “Because then you can make like big snowman and snow angels.”

Even at age nine, Carrasquillo knows time is fleeting. Some experiences - they don’t come often, and might not stay too long.

“You only have a limit of [time to] play with it,” he said.

A few hours later, on Friday night, 10-year-old Shea Baker zoomed down a hill on Salem Road, a hill he’s conquered on his sled since he was five.

“We were going to be the first ones, but we got beaten at the last second,” Baker said. “It’s fun and thrilling, we only get to do it once a year so can’t miss it.”

Baker, catching a snowflake out of the air, found new ways down a hill -- narrowly avoiding a pesky tree -- even though there was only a light dusting of snow Friday night.

Do you remember that feeling? The anticipation? The dream of a foot, no, two feet of snow?



Gabereal does. He knows snow in Virginia Beach is rare, and it won’t stay around long.



Here’s hoping for snow - through the eyes of a 9-year-old. #13StormMode @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9MLhzP9B0U — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) January 21, 2022

“It’s just fun to go with my dad,” he said. “We usually go together and go super fast.”

Above all, the snow arrived at a perfect time for the kids, providing a full weekend of opportunity.

“I could throw snowballs at people,” Carrasquillo said. “Go outside with the kids and play.”

Shea Baker, and his father Devin, walked away from their hill satisfied Friday night.

They left some sledding runs for the other kids, the ones they knew would follow in their footsteps - if they’re even visible by the morning.