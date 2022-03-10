VDOT warns drivers about flood risks amid coastal flooding

Tidal flood is the main concern as it spills over into Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay off the roads because of potential risks stemming from heavy rainfall and high winds.

Crews were out inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, readying trucks and equipment and coordinating debris and tree removal.

"We want people to stay safe. Safety is our number one priority," said Holly Christopher, communication manager for VDOT. "

Christopher said crews are monitoring all roads in the area for the next 72 hours. Specifically, I-64 may experience temporary shutdowns as crews work to clear any flooded roads.

"If you are encountering any of those flood prone areas and you see water that is standing, take a different route," said Christopher.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience suspension of service due to high tides and wind. Motorists should anticipate taking an alternative route.