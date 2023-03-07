Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience coming to Virginia Beach

Swirling flowers and beautiful landscapes will be projected onto the walls, and you will be encouraged to admire and appreciate them.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many of us are familiar with the iconic art pieces by Vincent Van Gogh, from Starry Night to Cafe Terrace at Night.

Now, you can experience them in an up close and personal way.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is opening at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on July 6 and will run through September 2.

However, tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9. It's a traveling exhibit that has captured the hearts and minds of thousands of viewers across the U.S. and Europe already.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences," Justin Paquin said, a producer for the company behind the magic, Paquin Entertainment Group. "Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work."

You'll be able to explore and become a direct part of over 300 of Van Gogh's pieces.