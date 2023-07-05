Satisfy your sweet tooth with Nothing Bundt Cakes' new Norfolk location

The store is located at 1200 West 25th Street, where The Railyard at Lambert’s Point is being developed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has another option for those wanting to satisfy their sweet tooth with the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The store opened Wednesday and is located at 1200 West 25th Street, where The Railyard at Lambert’s Point is being developed.

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, you can get cakes in various sizes and 11 different flavors, all of which are topped with the company's butter cream cheese frosting.

The Norfolk location marks the fourth store in Hampton Roads, the other ones being in Newport News and two in Virginia Beach.

To celebrate the new store, there will be a grand opening event on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. During that week, the store will be hosting appreciation days with a 20% discount for in-store purchases.

The appreciation days will be for doctors and nurses (July 31), city employees (Aug. 1), teachers and school staff (Aug. 2) and first responders (Aug. 3).