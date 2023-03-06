More summer concerts announced, days after Virginia Beach amphitheater fire

Monday's concert announcements did not provide any update on the amphitheater's status after Friday's fire and the damage it caused to the concert venue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Concerts for this upcoming summer continue to be announced at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, despite a large fire breaking out at the live entertainment venue just days ago.

Live Nation, which operates the amphitheater, announced Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome will perform on Friday, August 4, while Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are headlining the "High School Reunion Tour" the following day.

The latest concert announcements come after a large fire broke out at the amphitheater early Friday morning. According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Janet Jackson and Ludacris are the first performers scheduled to kick off the season on May 14 at the amphitheater.

After Friday's fire, a spokesperson for the amphitheater didn’t address the status of the concert schedule but said, "We are grateful to the Virginia Beach Fire Department for the swift action to contain the fire at the amphitheater."

Monday's concert announcements also did not provide any update on the amphitheater's status.

Artist presale tickets for Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome go on sale Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Local presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and public tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Special guests Atmosphere and The Movement will also perform.