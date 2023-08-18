ViBe Mural Festival in Virginia Beach to feature 10 new murals, and an opportunity to help paint an indoor mural

The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting the sixth annual ViBe Mural Festival. All 10 locations are located within a 1.5-mile walk.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting the sixth annual ViBe Mural Festival.

A total of 10 new murals will be painted by 14 different Virginia artists at properties throughout the arts district.

The festival is taking place from August 18 through 27. The project allows the artists a 10-day time frame to paint their designs to completion providing the public time to explore and meet artists while they work.

There will be free public programming and events are offered during the festival, says a spokesperson from the ViBe district.

All 10 locations are located within a 1.5-mile walk and were selected over the last year as the local owned-business and property owners expressed interest in participating in the district's growth.

Property owners have committed to preserving the murals for a minimum of 2 years and posting a sponsor plaque to recognize the funders and featured artists.

New this year is an opportunity for the community to help paint an indoor mural at the Garage VB on Mediterranean Avenue. Visitors can come from 10 am to 6 pm during the festival to learn how to paint a mural from local artists Tessa Hall Duquette.