Portsmouth mural pays tribute to location of first school in the area for black children

Artist Matthew Diggs said he created "Portsmouth Gothic" to memorialize the important historical significance of the building and its impact on Black history.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A local artist is creating a tribute to the history of the Olympian Sports Club in Portsmouth and its importance to black history in the area.

Artist Matthew Diggs was inspired to design and paint this mural, entitled "Portsmouth Gothic," on the side of the building on Maplewood Road because of the role it played in black liberation history.

Diggs explained that the building in downtown Portsmouth is home to the Olympian Sports Club, founded in 1971 to sponsor Black youth athletics. Before that, it served as the first school in the area for Black children called the Key Road School.

The school was founded in 1926 by Julius Rosenwald in collaboration with Booker T. Washington.

"I am extremely honored to pay tribute to this building and the rich history of Portsmouth," wrote Diggs on his Facebook. "At 40 feet wide and 18 feet tall, this is my biggest wall yet."