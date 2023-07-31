Newport News Street Museum program is bringing color and creativity to city streets

The City of Newport News has partnered with the Contemporary Arts Network (CAN) Foundation to create this innovative city-wide mural project.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is getting an abundance of new art pieces thanks to the Newport News Street Museum program this summer.

The program "highlights diverse locations throughout the city while also encouraging placemaking, promoting tourism, and strengthening community and regional connections."

As part of the program, murals are painted on buildings and underpasses.

The project is being completed by local and national muralists, including Nadd Harvin, Carl Medley III, Mahari Chabwera, Earl Mack, Austin Miles, Yusuf Abdul Lateef, Andrew Samuel Harrison, Dathan Kane, Alex Michael, and Asa Jackson.

Asa Jackson, the co-founder and executive director of The CAN Foundation said that they "are proud to partner with the City of Newport News on this groundbreaking project."

She explained that "as a long-time Newport News resident, business owner, and nonprofit operator, I’m honored to guide this project that will beautify our city and highlight our commitment to supporting the arts. Newport News is an emerging market for artistic creativity, and the Street Museum provides a platform for us to amplify this talent for the world to enjoy."

On Sunday the CAN Foundation presented Inside Out, a collection of the participating artists and their works of indoor murals, as part of the Newport News Street Museum program.