Boys II Men performing in honor of downtown Portsmouth Umoja Festival

The 31st Umoja Festival celebrating African-American culture will have music, food, and fun for people of all ages.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The 31st annual Umoja Festival is coming to downtown Portsmouth this Friday and Saturday. It is a celebration of diversity, unity and African-American culture on the beautiful downtown waterfront in Festival Park.

Umoja is a Kiswahili word meaning "unity"; it's also the first of seven principles celebrated during the Kwanzaa holiday celebration. It's used to highlight the importance of togetherness and community.

There will be musical performances, an arts and crafts marketplace, international food, live music, and fun activities for kids.

There's a huge musical lineup for the festival including 4-time Grammy-winning, Boys II Men and special guest Kustom Made, who are performing on Saturday at 8 pm at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavillion.