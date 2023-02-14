Get your Mardi Gras celebration on at the Waterside District in Norfolk

There will be lots of drink specials, themed foods, street performers and vendors, a King cake eating contest and more! And yes, there will be beads.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you can't make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, don't worry. There's a festive celebration happening right here in Norfolk.

On February 26 starting at 6 p.m., you can let the good times roll at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk.

There will be lots of drink specials, themed foods, street performers and vendors, a King cake eating contest and more!

They won't forget the beads, either. There will be plenty of those too.