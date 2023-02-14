x
Events

Get your Mardi Gras celebration on at the Waterside District in Norfolk

There will be lots of drink specials, themed foods, street performers and vendors, a King cake eating contest and more! And yes, there will be beads.
Credit: Todd Taulman - stock.adobe.com
a single slice of king cake with fork and colorful beads for Mardi Gras

NORFOLK, Va. — If you can't make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, don't worry. There's a festive celebration happening right here in Norfolk. 

On February 26 starting at 6 p.m., you can let the good times roll at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk.

There will be lots of drink specials, themed foods, street performers and vendors, a King cake eating contest and more! 

They won't forget the beads, either. There will be plenty of those too. 

This is an event for ages 21 and older, and it's sponsored by Captain Morgan's and Miller Lite.

To learn more and purchase general admission or VIP tickets, click here.  

