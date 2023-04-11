Foo Fighters to perform Virginia Beach concert in September

The alternative rock band will play at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Sept. 19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — September will be time to rock n' roll in Hampton Roads and that's because Foo Fighters are coming to town for a concert.

The alternative rock band, fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, announced several tour dates throughout 2023, with one of the stops being the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Sept. 19.

The Breeders, a fellow alternative rock band, will also perform as the opening act.

Tickets will be on sale to the public starting on Friday at 10 a.m., but a pre-sale starts Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time on the Foo Fighters' website.