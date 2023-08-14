Rapper Magoo, former Timbaland collaborator from Norfolk, reportedly dies

He was best known for his collaborations with Hampton Roads native and hip-hop artist Timbaland.

NORFOLK, Va. — Magoo, the rapper from Norfolk, has passed away, according to several artists and a report from TMZ. He was 50.

He was best known for his collaborations with Hampton Roads native and hip-hop artist Timbaland, including their 1997 platinum-certified album "Welcome to Our World." His cause of death isn't known, but several people close to the rapper have shared their condolences.

"This one hits different," Timbaland wrote in an Instagram post. He continued: "rest easy my king."

In an Instagram post, R&B artist Ginuwine praised Magoo as "totally one of the best ever in my eyes."

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live"-alum Jay Pharoah, who is from Chesapeake, also took to Instagram to praise Magoo.

"Grew up watching this man and it hits home because he was another person from the 757 that made it and exemplified positivity," Pharoah said. "RIP to the brother Magoo, my condolences to his family and loved ones."

13News Now sat down with Shaggy, Z104 radio personality and Virginia Beach business owner, to discuss Magoo's huge impact on the music industry and the 7 cities.

"Growing up in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads, there wasn't a lot of musicians that [were] repping Virginia, Virginia Beach, Norfolk. Magoo and Timbaland [were] some of the first. Magoo pretty much every verse would say something about Virginia or Virginia Beach. It was pretty legendary. You were used to hearing New York, L.A., or Atlanta," he reminisced.