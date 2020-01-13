VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop-rock band, announced that they are holding a 50 date summer tour. One tour stop with special guest The Wallflowers includes Virginia Beach!

The band will be making a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on July 31.

The amphitheater said presale starts on January 16 at 10 a.m. Public ticket sales start on January 17 at noon. Click here for more information.

The tour starts on July 17 in Pennsylvania and goes until September 28 in Hollywood, California.