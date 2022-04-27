Going to Something in the Water in DC? Here's how you can get there without driving.

While you could just cruise up the interstate by car, there are other ways to get up to the Nation's Capital that you should consider.

NORFOLK, Va. — With Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water music festival moving to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach, those in Hampton Roads who are going will need to make a plan.

While you could just cruise up the interstate by car, there are other ways to get up to the Nation's Capital that you should consider. Traffic is notoriously heavy in Northern Virginia, and parking can be expensive in D.C.

Here are some ways you can travel to Something in the Water:

Take the SITW shuttle bus from Virginia Beach

Organizers with Something in the Water are offering both one-way and round-trip shuttle bus services between Virginia Beach and D.C.

The bus will leave from Virginia Beach on Thursday, June 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the next day at 10 a.m. The pick-up location hasn't been shared yet.

For those going round-trip, the bus will leave from D.C.'s Union Station on Sunday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., and the next day at 11 a.m.

A one-way trip will cost you $50 plus fees, while a round trip will cost $95 plus fees. More information can be found on Eventbrite.

Fly out of Norfolk

If you want to take a plane up to Something in the Water, you have some options out of Norfolk International Airport.

You can fly with American Airlines to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Southwest Airlines to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (less than an hour from D.C.) or United Airlines to Dulles International Airport.

As of April 27, the cheapest flight according to Google Travel will cost $218 round trip, if you left on Friday, June 17 and returned the following Monday.

Take a train

There are two Amtrak stations in Hampton Roads that offer train service up to the nation's capital: Norfolk and Newport News.