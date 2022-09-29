Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Virginia Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 1999

It's been 23 years since Ma has performed with the VSO -- but he's still made his mark on the area, mentoring conductor Eric Jacobsen over the last two decades.

NORFOLK, Va. — Yo-Yo Ma, a world-famous classical musician, is set to play Dvořák’s cello concerto with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra (VSO) in Norfolk in February.

That's a type of composition where a soloist plays an intricate melody, and a full orchestra plays the accompaniment.

Ma started out as a child prodigy before going to the Juilliard School and Harvard University, and has been awarded 19 Grammys through his musical career. He's performed for nine U.S. presidents. The VSO even calls him "the world's greatest cellist."

It's been 23 years since Ma has performed with the VSO -- but he's still made his mark on the area, through mentoring conductor Eric Jacobsen over the last two decades. Jacobsen is the music director for VSO.

"The Incomparable Yo-Yo Ma" show is set for Feb. 23, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m., and they start at $40 a seat. You may want to set your alarm to remind you, if you hope to get a ticket. A post on the orchestra's Facebook page said the tickets will likely sell out fast.