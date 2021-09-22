Virginia Beach SPCA creates new digital experience to educate children

The online learning platform, 'Animal Heroes,' helps children learn about the responsibilities and needs that come with having a furry friend.

The Virginia Beach SPCA has created a new interactive educational tool has been created for children to learn more about what it takes to be a pet owner.

The online learning platform, "Animal Heroes," helps children learn about the responsibilities and needs that come with having a furry friend.

Some of the topics include learning about the importance of animal shelters in communities, tips and instructions on how to keep your pets healthy and information on how pets communicate with their owners through their body and vocal languages.

“The Virginia Beach SPCA believes that children are an important part of our mission of eliminating animal suffering,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Animal Heroes teaches kids about the importance of caring for your pet and helps instill values of empathy and respect. These lessons set the foundation for children to create a kinder, more compassionate world for animals in the future.”

The program is arcade-style and includes games, videos and quizzes. Once children have worked their way through the levels of the program, they are awarded a Virginia Beach SPCA Animal Hero certificate.

This new platform is part of the Virginia Beach SPCA’s Humane Education Program, which is aimed at educating thousands of children every year.

The "Animal Heroes" Program was created through grants from Virginia Natural Gas and actor Terry O'Quinn, as well as fundraising efforts. It is free and open to everyone.