Downtown Norfolk kicks off Restaurant Week, as staffing shortages impact multiple participants

NORFOLK, Va. — Restaurant owners are urging customers for their support during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, which starts Sunday.

Many restaurants are still recovering from losses and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortages are a main concern in the restaurant industry. Fourteen establishments are participating this week, as opposed to 20 restaurants for a similar event in January.

But that's not stopping people from supporting local businesses.

“I think it’s super important especially right now to support local business. It’s fun to be able to come to a restaurant that has a theme. It’s a local business as opposed to a chain," said Gershwin's customer Troye Levin.

On Sunday, Gershwin’s on Granby Street was off to a good start for the first night of restaurant week.

Owner Claude Barnett said he’s lucky to have a full staff to help get the week started.

“It brings in about an extra 20 to 25 percent of business for the week, which is good," said Barnett.

However, not all restaurants owners are that fortunate, according to Barnett.

“A lot of restaurants aren’t participating in restaurant week this year because of staffing problems," said Barnett. "We just had a meeting with the downtown restaurant coalition and a lot of these can’t compete or can’t do this restaurant week this year because they are not sure they can handle the extra business it will bring in due to their staffing shortages," said Barnett.

Barnett said his establishment is bouncing back since the start of the pandemic.

“I never really worried about going down, but once we started getting busier and busier, our 2021 numbers are getting pretty close to 2019," said Barnett.

Barnett hopes other restaurants owners get the employees they need, so they can serve their customers and do what they love.

“It’s probably the best job I’ve ever had," said Barnett.

