FRIDAY FLAVOR: Hot Diggity Dogs BBQ stays true to tradition of the 'Norfolk Dog'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads has a long history when it comes to hot dogs. In a recent article, 13News Now gave the back story of the 'Norfolk Dog.' Now, we are showing you the best spots to grab one.

We stepped back in time for this spot, walking through the doors of the building that was once known as Tony's, but now holds the name Hot Diggity Dogs BBQ, and the owner knows he has big shoes to fill.

"I came into the hot dog shop ever since I was a little baby and grew up on the Norfolk dog," says Chris Swack, the owner of Hot Diggity Dogs BBQ in Virginia Beach.

He reminisced as he sat in the stools that were once a part of Tony's legacy and now are a part of his. "It was a lot to accomplish knowing I had some big shoes to try to fill. But, I think I've overcome that and filled the shoes with no problem. And I've started a new legacy," Swack smiled as his family sat behind him during the interview.

"I never thought I'd actually be in this place. It was a dream. It finally came true," Swack looked around the building he now owns. He knows that he had to be just as good or better than Tony's if he got into this business.

So, he perfected his chili but then took the advice of patrons on how to make it even better. "I kept playing with the chili a little bit, and customers finally said you got it, don't mess with it no more," Swack chuckled and nodded his head, acknowledging he knows he has something tasty.

We've told you that the dog itself is unique, and it has a casing that snaps. However, the chili is what makes the Norfolk Dog delicious. Each restaurant has a different homemade chili.

The chili at Hot Diggity Dogs BBQ, there's an unexpected but welcomed kick by the third bite. And they don't just sell hot dogs. A popular menu item is their barbecue. Their onion rings are also delicious. Plus, they will soon be adding beer to the menu because they just picked up their ABC license.

Swack opened Hot Diggity Dogs in December of 2019, just months before everything closed down because of the pandemic. Swack says they closed for six days, then created a plan for take-out and how to stay afloat.

Finally, Swack resorted to working another job at night to keep his dream alive. "I picked up another job working for Kroger overnight. I was working around the clock, just trying to keep the doors open. And I did that for about three or four months. Just to keep this dream alive," Swack shook his head back and forth in disbelief as he remembered the struggle.

Swack, working to make sure that a place he's dreamed of for years stays open and operating for years to come.

"I hope to keep on passing it down the family line and keep on running the shop. I hope to do many years, 40 to 50 years if not longer, and keep the chili recipe in the family and keep it going," Swack smiled and nodded as we ended the interview.