FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk.

In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel.

That feeling of home was the goal for the owners. Owner Tom Fox says he loves that people feel at home here,

"Our hope is that they had a great time, they had great service, and they had good food," Fox said.

Depending on your mood, the menu is big enough to feed the soul of almost anyone!

They have your barbecue classics, but then they take the menu a step further.

Their fried green tomatoes are a must. Also, if you aren't feeling a barbecue plate, try a mac and cheese skillet or a taco.

"So we are big on seafood and barbecue," Fox said.

The flavor is the priority at Fishin' Pig. You can go sweet or spicy, or both!

"You know we have tacos. We have all kinds of barbecue, pork, chicken barbecue," Fox said. "We have catfish. We have pollock. We have salmon. We have ahi tuna."

The food and drink options draw the crowd.

However, it's the place that makes them want to stay.

"We're trying to portray an atmosphere where it's fun to be here," Fox said.

Whether it be for the food or the atmosphere - Fishin' Pig is your taste of classic southern cuisine all year round!