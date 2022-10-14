Get apple cider donuts, visit coffee truck at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake

This Friday Flavor segment comes with a little more than food -- the farm also has hay rides, barrel trains, pony rides, and pumpkin and sunflower picking!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nothing screams fall like a pumpkin patch, a hayride, and some homemade cider donuts!

You can get all that and more at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake. Owner Robin Pierce says they are ready for fall.

"Every day we do hay rides, barrel trains, pony rides, the u-pick pumpkin patch is open, we have u-pick sunflowers ready," she smiled.

Beautiful pumpkins are lining the lot with your pick of small, massive, round, flat, orange, white, bumpy, and smooth; your options are seemingly endless.

However, it's not just pumpkins. They have a farmstand where they sell local products from across Hampton Roads.

Items like pickles, popcorn, candy, shrimp, soup, jams, produce... the list is long! For this time of year, fall favorites are also available.

"Pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin cookies, we get cider donuts fresh every day from a local baker," Pierce said.

There's also a new addition bringing some fun to the farm this season.

"We have the coffee truck this year. So, that's a new thing for us. We're all learning how to be baristas," Pierce laughed.

Grab a snack, a coffee, a pumpkin, something for dinner, or just grab the family for some easy quality time!

"We are definitely a family-friendly, family-owned and operated, nothing scary, very fall, harvest-festival type of atmosphere," she said.

And you can see that family runs deep here, working side-by-side with her husband, Farmer John.

"Oh, I'm going to get [emotional]," Pierce choked up a bit, "We've been doing it for twelve years. It's been a learning curve for us. Our community really supports us," she nodded as John stepped in to hug her.

Come out in the winter, too, because, for the first time, they are bringing Christmas to Chesapeake.

"We will be doing Christmas Trees this year. It'll be the first time. We've talked about doing it for a long time," she said. "We're finally going to take the leap."