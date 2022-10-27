x
Food

Suffolk Restaurant Week returns with fall specials

From exotic foods to comfort dishes, there's going to be something for everyone at the eight participating restaurants.
Credit: City of Suffolk
Restaurant Week 2022 logo

SUFFOLK, Va. — Local foodie alert: If you're looking for an affordable way to try new places to eat, look no further -- Suffolk Restaurant Week is back. 

From November 5 through the 12, you can try simple dishes or elaborate three course offerings from participating restaurants across the city. 

There will be three levels to choose from:

  • Deluxe, $10 breakfast/lunch and $20 dinner
  • Premier, $15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner 
  • Ultimate, $20 lunch and $40 dinner 

The best part? There's no preparation on your end required. Simply show up and take part in the specials you want. 

From exotic foods to comfort dishes, there's going to be something for everyone at the following eight participating restaurants: 

  • Amedeo's Ristorante
  • Da'Lish
  • Decoys Seafood
  • Fin & Tonic 
  • High Tide Restautant & Raw Bar 
  • The Mod Olive 
  • Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport 
  • Vintage Tavern 

For menus and operating hours during Suffolk Restaurant Week, click here.

Happy eating! 

