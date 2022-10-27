Suffolk Restaurant Week returns with fall specials

From exotic foods to comfort dishes, there's going to be something for everyone at the eight participating restaurants.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Local foodie alert: If you're looking for an affordable way to try new places to eat, look no further -- Suffolk Restaurant Week is back.

From November 5 through the 12, you can try simple dishes or elaborate three course offerings from participating restaurants across the city.

There will be three levels to choose from:

Deluxe, $10 breakfast/lunch and $20 dinner

Premier, $15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner

Ultimate, $20 lunch and $40 dinner

The best part? There's no preparation on your end required. Simply show up and take part in the specials you want.

Amedeo's Ristorante

Da'Lish

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restautant & Raw Bar

The Mod Olive

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Vintage Tavern

For menus and operating hours during Suffolk Restaurant Week, click here.