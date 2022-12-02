A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton

We even heard through one of his reindeer that Santa will also be in attendance!

HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 3, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun.

'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton.

In the quaint historic area, you'll be able to enjoy a wide variety of food trucks, artisan vendors with great holiday gift ideas, an Ugly Sweater Contest, an antique car show and more.

The event will reach its dazzling peak at 5:30 p.m., when the Christmas tree will illuminate and bring stunning sparkles to the community.

We even heard through one of his reindeer that Santa will also be in attendance!