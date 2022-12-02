A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 3, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun.
'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton.
In the quaint historic area, you'll be able to enjoy a wide variety of food trucks, artisan vendors with great holiday gift ideas, an Ugly Sweater Contest, an antique car show and more.
The event will reach its dazzling peak at 5:30 p.m., when the Christmas tree will illuminate and bring stunning sparkles to the community.
We even heard through one of his reindeer that Santa will also be in attendance!
This event is free and open to the public.