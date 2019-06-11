VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The holiday season is known to be the time of year of giving!

In order to give the Hampton Roads community a chance to take part in a meaningful event, The Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay is hosting The First Annual "Festival of Trees - The Magic of Giving."

The event will have 30 beautifully decorated trees sponsored by companies and donors in the community.

There will be a bidding for the trees as well as a silent auction on items which include a diamond pendant necklace, unique hand-blown glass pieces from the Chrysler Museum, and a one-of-a-kind piece of art that will be painted on-site by well-known local artist Willie Crocket and more.

The Festival of Trees will be November 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Anderson Bayview Room at the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay at 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

This special event will benefit the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation and the FoodBank of Southeastern Virginia.

You can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and live music with a purchase of the $40 person ticket.

For more information, tickets, and prizes visit wc.com/upcoming-events.