Winterfest on the Wisconsin: Students help make battleship's holiday displays

Students from three schools in Hampton Roads are helping design holiday displays for this year's "WinterFest on the Wisconsin."

After a large turnout last year, the event is returning to Norfolk next month and will feature 300,000 additional lights. Students from Centura College, the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) and Tidewater Tech were tasked with designing and building several elements.

Centura Norfolk students are designing and building a seven-foot wind turbine mode that's based on the design of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project and will be decked out in lights. The turbine will be featured on the fantail of the Battleship Wisconsin, overlooking looking the Elizabeth River.

AIM Norfolk students are constructing illuminated ice cubes that will welcome guests at the front entrance of Winterfest.

Students from Tidewater Tech and Centura Virginia Beach are using welding skills to design a "WinterFest" themed display made from copper.

WinterFest opens on Nov. 11 and will run through Jan. 2, 2022. The event will be open Wednesday to Sunday throughout the holiday season.