Pedestrian fatalities rise in Norfolk as city leaders encourage residents to use crosswalks

Norfolk City leaders are working hard to reduce the number of pedestrian accidents and fatalities but some projects are sitting idle.

NORFOLK, Va. — October is "Pedestrian Safety Month" and recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles show the City of Norfolk has the highest number of fatalities in Hampton Roads.

At the intersection of 35th Street and Colley Avenue, plastic bags cover some pedestrian crosswalk signals. It's a sign showing a project for pedestrian safety is ongoing.

“This got started to be put in place in the springtime and it's still like this," said Park Place Civic League Vice President John Hamm.

It's a busy intersection for walking, biking and driving in the Park Place neighborhood. Hamm said he’s noticing an increase in pedestrian accidents in the community.

“The speed is still a problem. We still have accidents on 26th, 27th, Llewelyn, Colley, and a lot of the streets in our neighborhood, and we need to do something different," said Hamm.

Hamm mentioned he wants to see better road designs and speed bumps in his neighborhood.

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows Norfolk has had 12 pedestrian fatalities from January to October of this year. During the same time last year, Norfolk only had six fatalities. According to the DMV's website, "the current data is preliminary and subject to change. Some crash information may not have been reported or finalized by Law Enforcement."

City of Norfolk spokesperson Kelly Straub said she is reaching out to the police department to see if the DMV numbers match their data.

“We get constant calls in from residents throughout the neighborhoods. We are seeing plenty of speeding issues throughout the city," said Keith Darrow, a City of Norfolk transportation engineer.

Darrow said crews are working to improve crosswalks in some areas.

“We’re looking at the ADA ramps. We’re looking at sidewalk connectivity and we’re pursuing funding regularly," said Darrow.

On Monday, a woman almost got hit walking her bike in the middle of the road on 35th Street and Colley Avenue.

"I wanted to emphasize that we also need vehicles to pay attention and slow down. Enforcement is one part of this, but we are also evaluating roadways to see how we can assist in drivers paying more attention to the road and their speed," said Darrow.

Now, officials are going to social media to educate people and encourage them to use the crosswalks.

Darrow said they do have delays on some projects because they are waiting on materials. He said it should take a couple of months to get the equipment they need to complete their work.

For example, the Boush and Brooke Street Project will be delayed slightly as the contractor waits for the rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs).

In 2019, Norfolk City Council adopted a Vision Zero Policy. It’s a strategy to make all the city streets safer for everyone and eliminate all traffic fatalities. To see a list of their project goals click here.

On Wednesday, the city's Department of Transit is partnering with Norfolk Public Schools and the Bicycling and Pedestrian Trails Commission for a walk-to-school day.