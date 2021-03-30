Bentley & Friends: IKEA's Pet Furniture Line

A whole line of furniture was designed just for your pets!

NORFOLK, Va. — Our pets share the house with us, and in most cases, they share the couch and even the bed. But now there is a furniture line developed exclusively for pets and you can find it right locally at IKEA in Norfolk.

"We know that our pets are part of our families, right? We wanted to make sure our pets were comfortable, so since we make furniture for humans, then it just made sense to make furniture for our pets as well," said Jodi House of IKEA, Norfolk.

Jodi introduced us to this line of pet furniture and products called Lurvig during our recent visit.

A lot of thought was put into the design, all for the goals of affordability, cleanliness, and durability.

"All of our cushions are made to where you can take the inserts out so you can wash the outside and the inside," Jodi told us.

The cushions by the way are also waterproof, so that's a big plus!

The size of the pet doesn't matter -- the Lurvig line can accommodate small or large.

You can find things such as dog bowls, leashes, collars, pet beds, pillows and water mats.

The furniture also serves multiple purposes, not just as a lounge area for your pet. For example: a "cat house" can double as a stool to be used by guests.

This is ideal for small-space living.

You may have been turned off by the high prices of some dog furniture, but Jodi explained that this line is more affordably priced than anywhere else.

"In our line, you will find pricing anywhere from 99 cents to $69.99," Jodi said.

The design is also meant to maximize your space all while giving your pet their own living area, if they're willing to give up your bed.

Something also to note -- IKEA is known for its worldwide sustainability initiatives. The Lurvig line falls right in with that. The pet beds are made from recycled materials, and all the cotton comes from sustainable sources.