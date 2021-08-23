Slover Library opens new business center and waffle shop

The center will provide several resources for local business owners. There's also a place to meet both sweet and savory needs.

A new business center is now open on the third floor of The Slover Library in Norfolk. It's there to help local business owners grow and develop their ventures.

The Roy E. Hendrix Business Center will provide several resources, ranging from online specialized business software to individual consultations and workshops designed to help business leaders grow and adapt.

“Locating all these services in one trusted location is a gateway to future success for our business owners as we deal with the impacts of the pandemic,” said Roy E. Hendrix, local property owner and manager and a primary donor for the center.

Furnishings and equipment have been placed by The Slover Library Foundation, while laptop access is provided by TowneBank. Business books and materials are provided by the Edwin Webster Foundation.

“We support this impactful project so all citizens with library cards can avail themselves of this service at no charge. This is certainly the kind of service a dynamic library should offer,” said Paul Fraim, the president of the Slover Library Foundation.

Additional partners for the establishment of the business center include Grow with Google, the Norfolk Innovation Corridor, the City of Norfolk's Economic Development Department and Small Business Outreach Team and other local area businesses.

The business center is available by appointment during regular library hours.

If people need a break from their reading or studying to refuel, a new shop inside Slover Library aims to meet both sweet and savory needs.

The Granby Waffle Shop opened on July 1 and offers items from build-your-own waffles and mac-n-cheese bowls to specialty milkshakes and alcoholic beverages.

“Granby Waffle Shop at Slover Library offers a unique experience to its customers..." said owner and operator James Colston. "We introduce new and exciting ways to enjoy an old classic."

The shop offers both vegan and gluten-free items.

Colston's business partners, brothers Brad and Brian Barzoloski, operate two similar restaurants in Richmond, both of which have practiced community involvement through donations to frontline workers and waffle competitions with area schools.

Colston hopes to practice the same level of community involvement through the Granby Waffle Shop in the Norfolk area.

