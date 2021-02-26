Newport News Shipbuilding lays off 300+ workers, demotes 100 managers

"This is the first workforce reduction we’ve experienced in five years and comes after a thorough assessment of our business," wrote President Jennifer Boykin.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding said it would be laying off 314 people as part of a "workforce reduction."

Jennifer Boykin, the president of Newport News Shipbuilding, made the announcement on Facebook Friday afternoon.

"This is the first workforce reduction we’ve experienced in five years and comes after a thorough assessment of our business," she wrote. "This decision, along with the demotion of an additional 119 managers, more evenly distributes management spans and reshapes production and support ratios. All impacted employees have been notified."

Boykin said by the time of the announcement, every employee who would be affected had already been told of the coming change.

This doesn't mean that there will be a hiring freeze at the business.

"We will continue hiring for specific, critical positions," she wrote. "While these are very difficult decisions, they are necessary cost controls to help ensure the future of our shipyard and the affordability of the ships we build."

In the post, Boykin reminded employees of counseling services available to them, if needed.

You can read the full release below:

We are providing severance and benefits as well as transition assistance to aid them through this stressful time.