New home in Hampton: Habitat for Humanity completes campaign

The Round Up Campaign ended in December 2021 and raised $100,000, according to a statement. If you shopped and rounded up, you made an impact.

If you were a customer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Williamsburg or Newport News and you opted to round up on a purchase, you made a difference.

This money is going directly back into the community -- Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg will use it to build a home in Hampton for a mother of two daughters.

“Here at the ReStore we rely on donations from our community,” said Jonathan Martinez, manager of the Williamsburg ReStore.

“The Round Up campaign and its success are just another example of how a ReStore is only as great as the community that it is in. Reaching our goal is a reflection of when our community is called to service with charity, they always answer above and beyond.”

Their 2022 campaign is set to start this spring, with a goal of $110,000 and another home built for a family to create memories in. This slight increase is also due to supply issues, the statement explained.

“I am grateful to our generous community for rounding up their change throughout the year,” said Erin Madden, manager of the Newport News ReStore.