NORFOLK, Virginia — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick are set to attend a demonstration that will help families currently receiving federal assistance.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Administration of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be in Norfolk to announce this special demonstration.

The demonstration is supposed to offer HUD-assisted families access to support services that can help them achieve self-sufficiency.

Its purpose can help make federal resources more readily available to a greater number of households currently waiting to receive HUD assistance.

This will be provided in both the Newport News and Norfolk public housing communities.

The demonstration is set to take place at Calvert Square Family Investment Center where two people who have benefited from this program will discuss their individual paths to self-sufficiency and how it has positively changed their lives and the lives of their families.

