Tik Tok Threats: How Can Parents talk to kids about dangerous social media trends?

VIRGINIA, USA — A tense day for school leaders around the nation.

This week, threats circulated on the social media platform, Tik Tok, led to increased security at some schools, including in Hampton Roads.

Authorities say kids are posting and sharing messages about targeting their classrooms. The viral Tik Tok posts refer to "attacks on every school in the U.S." on December 17.

Police and law enforcement have tried to reassure parents the threats are not credible, but the rumors do lead to a strain on police resources and families.

Tik Tok has released a statement saying it handles threats with "utmost seriousness," and says the company is working with law enforcement.

Several school divisions in Hampton Roads confirm they are partnering with local police to boost security.

School divisions in Norfolk, Suffolk, Gloucester County, York County, and Williamsburg James City County released statements this week confirming they are aware of the posts and are taking them seriously.

School administrators are also asking parents to talk with their child about the potential dangers and consequences of sharing threats on social media.

So how should parents talk to their kids?

Dorescia Paige is a licensed professional counselor in Hampton Roads. She says the power of social media is peer influence, which often drives children to act.

"I think also parents need to understand that even though their peers are going to have a major impact and influence in what they do, you still have an influence," said Paige.

This is the latest social media trend causing educators, families and law enforcement to be on alert. In September, a separate Tik Tok challenge encouraged students to vandalize school property and post photos on the platform.

Paige advises parents and children discuss the potential impact and consequences a simple 'share' could have.

"We have to help them understand the comings and goings of Tik Tok versus the consequences of their choices," said Paige. "If you follow these Tik Tok trends and you decide you are going to enact some of the things they’re trying to urge you to do, the consequences are going to be a lot longer than this new trend that’s out."

Local law enforcement do not believe the most recent threats are credible, and the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says it appears the threats did not originate in the Commonwealth.

Paige, who is also a parent, says adults should talk with their children about their social media activity and to ensure their child knows they can talk with their parents about concerning trends.

She said parents can choose to monitor their child's social media usage, but an honest, open line of communication works best.

"Your best point of contact is going to be your kids," she said.

A Norfolk City School administrators say this situation is a good reminder to avoid sharing posts online about school safety threats.

"Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff," read a letter to families this week.