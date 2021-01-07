United Way of the Virginia Peninsula opening new million-dollar community center

Congresswoman Elaine Luria helped secure $1 million in funding passed through the House of Representatives.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from June 1, 2021.

A new $1 million community center is under construction in Yorktown. Right off George Washington Memorial Highway sits a new United Way center, "United We CAN."

HAPPENING NOW: @RepElaineLuria is at United Way of the Virginia Peninsula here to discuss her efforts of securing $1 million of House-passed funding for a new Regional Community Resource Center.



She just toured the facility, almost finished, to see how the center will be used. pic.twitter.com/Eh2VbusPCL — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) August 31, 2021

"I think this will be the most impactful moments that we have ever had on the Virginia Peninsula,” said Steve Kast, the president and CEO of United Way of the Virginia Peninsula.

It will connect people to resources like childcare or healthcare. Kast said United Way had several offices on the peninsula with multiple phone numbers.

He said it was difficult for community members to get help.

With roughly 41% of homes on the peninsula living at or below the poverty line, Kast expects this new facility to increase its impact on the community.

“Making sure that it’s not a phone number," Kast said. "It’s not a computer online. It’s not anything but a person connecting these families with people that can assist them and move them forward.”

This new building that offers community space along with boardrooms for non-profit organizations can meet here to deploy resources. Representative Elaine Luria toured the facility Tuesday morning.

Kast said she played a big role in getting this project up and running.

She brought this project to the House and secured $1 million in funding.

“It would just give them the location and the ease with which they could operate and cover the whole region," said Representative Elaine Luria. "It seemed like a noble effort and something that really pursue.”

United We CAN will bridge all of their locations on the peninsula into one in Yorktown. With just one phone number, you’ll get assistance fast.

“This facility is centrally located, like you said, is a one-stop-shop for families," Rep. Luria said. "For people in need people who have questions, concerns, people who just need that helping hand to get connected with the right resources.”

If you're looking for help on the Peninsula call 757-229-2222 or click here.

The facility is expected to open by Oct.1.