Hampton police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Briarfield Road

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man hurt Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers received a call about a shooting at 12:51 a.m.

They responded to the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road, which is right next to Aberdeen Elementary School, and found the victims.

One man died at the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Their names have not been released yet.

An investigation revealed that the shooting itself happened on the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

Now, police are searching for the person or people responsible. This is an ongoing investigation.