Man shot in Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened in the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue, which is close to Old Buckroe Road and Nickerson Boulevard.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported at 4:06 p.m. and a man has a possible life-threatening injury.

