18-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach after shooting left 1 dead, 1 hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man faces several charges after a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and another person hurt in Virginia Beach.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of gunshot victims.

One of the victims, who has been identified as Evan Labella, 18, died from the extent of his injuries.

Another victim was treated and is expected to be okay.

Cameron Mooty, 18, was arrested in connection to this shooting and faces the following charges:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault

Two Counts of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

The circumstances around the shooting and the location of the shooting haven't been released at this time.