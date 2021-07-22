19-year-old arrested in connection to Dale Drive shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit have arrested a man in connection to the July 18 shooting on Dale Drive.
Police say Travis Morris, 19, was arrested Wednesday. Morris was charged with the following:
- Malicious wounding by mob
- Shooting from vehicle
- Discharging a firearm in a public place
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Discharging a firearm from within a roadway
- Shooting by a mob
The shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound incident.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. Officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital.
Morris is one of four people charged in this case. However, the others are juveniles and their names have not been released.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.