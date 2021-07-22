19-year-old arrested in connection to Dale Drive shooting

Portsmouth police say Travis Morris was arrested and charged following the July 18 shooting.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit have arrested a man in connection to the July 18 shooting on Dale Drive.

Police say Travis Morris, 19, was arrested Wednesday. Morris was charged with the following:

Malicious wounding by mob

Shooting from vehicle

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm from within a roadway

Shooting by a mob

The shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. Officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital.

Morris is one of four people charged in this case. However, the others are juveniles and their names have not been released.