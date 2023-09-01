22-year-old dies in Suffolk shooting, fiery vehicle crash

The victim was identified as Jaylon Carroll, who is from Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 22-year-old man died after being shot and then crashing his vehicle in Suffolk Thursday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Jaylon Carroll, who is from Suffolk.

The investigation began shortly after 8:45 p.m. when dispatchers got a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Freeney Avenue. Police officers who responded found several shell casings on the road. No property was damaged.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., dispatchers got a report of a vehicle crash in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, which is less than half a mile away from the shots fired report.

The vehicle went off the road and caught on fire close to a house, according to city officials. After officers got there, they tried to help the driver, Carroll, while other officers tried to evacuate the house, but no one was there. The fire was extinguished.

Carroll had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The Suffolk Police Department didn't say what led to the shooting or the crash. There is no suspect information.