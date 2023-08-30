Electrical fire causes damage at Suffolk business warehouse, no one hurt

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Progress Road, but Suffolk Fire & Rescue didn't specify which business.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An electrical fire caused some damage at a Suffolk business warehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Progress Road but Suffolk Fire & Rescue didn't specify which business. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

After getting there, firefighters found moderate smoke in the business’ large warehouse. It was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

The fire was contained to the service drop and electrical service room in the warehouse, but moderate levels of smoke filled the building, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Once the power to the building was secured by Dominion Energy, firefighters started to ventilate the smoke from the warehouse. The fire was under control at 4:30 p.m. No one was hurt.