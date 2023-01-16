3 women hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

One victim was able to tell police that the incident itself took place on the 6000 block of College Drive after a physical fight had started.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, they got the first call to respond at 12:38 a.m. to respond to 6110 College Drive.

That's at Kickback Jacks restaurant and sports bar.

#BREAKING @SuffolkVaPD say three women were shot early this morning on Old College Dr.



Police found one woman at Kickback Jacks on College Dr. less than a half mile away.



She told police the shooting happened after a fight broke out.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Mj8dOLNEZs — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 16, 2023

At that location, they found a woman who had been shot. She was able to tell police that the incident itself took place on the 6000 block of College Drive after a physical fight began.

Police were then made aware that two additional women had been shot and took themselves to the hospital.

At this time, two of the three women are considered to be seriously hurt.

Their names have not been released yet.

▫️ The two other women arrived to the hospital not long after.



▫️Police say two of the victims have serious injuries.



▫️No word on who fired shots.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 16, 2023