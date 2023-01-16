3 women hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened early Monday morning.
According to police, they got the first call to respond at 12:38 a.m. to respond to 6110 College Drive.
That's at Kickback Jacks restaurant and sports bar.
At that location, they found a woman who had been shot. She was able to tell police that the incident itself took place on the 6000 block of College Drive after a physical fight began.
Police were then made aware that two additional women had been shot and took themselves to the hospital.
At this time, two of the three women are considered to be seriously hurt.
Their names have not been released yet.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP option 5, or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.