Man dies after being shot multiple times in broad daylight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after being shot several times in Newport News Thursday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to 41st Street near Roanoke Avenue just before 2:15 p.m. That's where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Details are limited at this time; police haven't released any suspect information.