After Norfolk shooting, two men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Calls about the shooting on 34th Street came in about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries, they say.

Around 3:20 a.m., responders got a call about a shooting in the 400 block of West 34th Street. 

When they got to the scene, two men were suffering from life-threatening wounds. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects yet.

To share a tip with investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

