New lawyer joins Cory Bigsby case: court documents

Nearly two weeks ago, Bigsby's then-attorney Jeffrey Ambrose requested to be removed from the case.

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents revealed that a new lawyer has joined the Cory Bigsby case.

Bigsby is the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Codi was reported missing on January 31.

On April 14, Bigsby's then-attorney Jeffrey Ambrose requested to be removed from the case due to "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation."

In a statement, Ambrose addressed rumors regarding his withdrawal:

"My withdrawal has nothing to do with any kind of confession by my client, contrary to rumor. The ethical problem compromised my duty as an attorney and his rights as a defendant."

On Tuesday, 13News Now obtained court documents that revealed Amina Matheny-Willard will now act as Bigsby's new council.

Matheny-Willard filed a motion to obtain information and evidence relating to the case in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Cout on April 22.

This isn't Matheny-Willard's first high-profile case in Hampton Roads.

She was also involved in the Ebony Holmes case in which Holmes, a woman from Emporia, claimed a Norfolk police officer hit her in the face during a traffic stop on July 5, 2021.

Matheny-Willard was also the attorney for Johnnie Simmons, who claimed a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail officer choked him until he passed out in 2019.

Bigsby faces seven child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance. He was arrested on Feb. 3, just days after he reported Codi missing.

Bigsby's next court date is set for Thursday, April 28.