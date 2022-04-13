Lawyer moves to withdraw from Cory Bigsby's case

Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose filed a motion to withdraw because "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation."

Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose filed a motion to withdraw because "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation." A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Bigsby faces seven child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance over two months ago. He was arrested on Feb. 3, just days after he reported Codi missing.

Ambrose accused the Hampton Police Division of holding Bigsby at police headquarters against his will. Following an internal audit, Police Chief Mark Talbot later acknowledged that Bigsby's request for a lawyer wasn't honored while police were questioning him.

Ambrose also argued in favor of granting bond for Bigsby, but that was denied twice in court.

There are no updates on Codi's whereabouts, but community groups are working to search for the missing boy.

Water Team Inc., a nonprofit search team, started looking for Codi after he was reported missing. Many people in the community and throughout Hampton Roads have also conducted their own searches.

More than 25,000 followers on a Facebook group called "Codi Bigsby- Missing from Hampton, Va" are dedicated to finding the boy as well.