NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said an armed man is barricaded inside a home on Chesapeake Boulevard Thursday morning.

According to the department, the home is located in the 3500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, which is close to Robin Hood Road.

People are asked to avoid the area while police officers respond to the incident.