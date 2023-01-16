At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Four of the seven cities experienced reported shootings, and at least two people died.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads.

At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region.

Several of the victims from these shootings are seriously hurt, and at least one person has died.

Here's a timeline of how the weekend unfolded:

Saturday, January 14

Three people were hurt in a shooting at the High Tide Restaurant on Commerce Street in Suffolk around 1 a.m. Two people were found at the scene, and a third person took themselves to the hospital.

Their names and updated conditions have not been released. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Sunday, January 15

The day began with three men walking into a hospital in Portsmouth after being shot. This happened right after 4 a.m., and they're expected to be okay.

During that same hour, Norfolk police responded to the intersection of Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street at 4:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Two men had to go to the hospital as a result of this shooting, and they were both considered seriously hurt.

An update from police on Tuesday said one of them had died.

These are ongoing investigations, and further details are limited right now.

Later that day, a man was shot and killed in the Phoebus area of Hampton.

This shooting happened on the first block of County Street right before 6 p.m.

While his name hasn't been released yet, police say that he was walking in a parking lot when he was shot and killed.

Monday, January 16

A victim told police the gunshots were the result of a physical fight.

The shooting happened right after 12:30 a.m. One woman was found in a different location than where the shooting happened, and two women took themselves to the hospital.