Cola Beale, 30, is wanted in connection to the Campus East fire and a deadly shooting on Linda Court, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The Virginia Beach Police Department issued three separate corrections, regarding names and genders, after releasing initial information about this incident. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said a woman found dead in a Campus East townhouse fire last Thursday died from a gunshot wound.

The fire happened at a one-story townhouse in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive, which is near Virginia Wesleyan University. According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, a person and a pet were killed.

The person was later identified as Czavier Hill, 31. On Monday, March 28, the police department confirmed it was investigating the fire as a homicide.

The police department shared details of a separate incident, which happened in the 700 block of Linda Court the day after the fire. Officers were dispatched to check on someone at their home. That's where Clifford Baxter, 73, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The police department said it has obtained arrest warrants for Cola Beale, 30, for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson. More charges could be pending.

The police department didn't specify Beale's involvement in these incidents.