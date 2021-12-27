Man killed in shooting on North Capital Street in Suffolk

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the road is closed as police investigate.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Suffolk Police Department said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Capital Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died on the scene. Police did not share his identity.

Officials said the area will be closed off for several hours as police investigate.