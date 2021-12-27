Man killed in shooting on North Capital Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
The Suffolk Police Department said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Capital Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had died on the scene. Police did not share his identity.
Officials said the area will be closed off for several hours as police investigate.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.