x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in shooting on North Capital Street in Suffolk

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the road is closed as police investigate.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021. 

The Suffolk Police Department said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night. 

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Capital Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died on the scene. Police did not share his identity. 

Officials said the area will be closed off for several hours as police investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Christmas Eve shooting leaves man injured in Elizabeth City