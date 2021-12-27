Man seriously hurt in shooting near Portsmouth's 7th Street

The Portsmouth Police Department didn't share the victim's name, but said he was seriously hurt.

Investigators in Portsmouth are trying to figure out who shot a man near Jefferson Park on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the police department tweeted that they'd been called to help someone who was shot in the 1000 block of 7th Street.

PPD didn't share the victim's name, but said he was seriously hurt.

He had been taken to a hospital by the time of the tweet.

If you know anything that could help detectives, please call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.