Police said the man is getting treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is injured after a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. said in a tweet that the shooting happened near the 6200 block of Centenary Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips via the 1-888-LOCK-U-UP tip line or the P3 Tips mobile app.