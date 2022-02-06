Child shot on Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth

For the fifth time in one day, a shooting took place in Portsmouth; however, this time, a child was shot, according to PPD.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the fifth time in one day, a shooting took place in Portsmouth; however, this time, a child was shot, according to the Portsmouth Police Dept.

PPD tweeted about the shooting that happened Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. That's where police said they found a boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police didn't release the victim's age or what exactly led up to the shooting.

As stated previously, this isn't the first shooting for Portsmouth on Thursday.

A woman was shot on Seventh Street Thursday morning, two men were shot near The Connelly apartments sometime in the afternoon, a woman was shot on Staunton Avenue around 9 p.m., and lastly, a man sustained a life-threatening after a shooting near Alden Avenue and Emmons Place.